You Can Raise Money For Homeless Pets in Wichita Falls While Playing Pokemon Go

'Pokemon Go' has taken the world by storm. There's people who love it, people who hate it, and people who just want to make sure you don't play it while you are driving. Now, there's also a way you can play the game and help out homeless animals here in Wichita Falls. That's something everyone has to be OK with, right?

You may have heard of the 'Wooftrax Walk For A Dog App' before. Each time you use it while walking your dog, they will donate to Wichita Falls Animal Services. There are many people making donations to help out homeless pets in our area by using it every single day already. With so many more people getting out and walking around, this has presented even more opportunities.

The app donates between 11 to 25 cents per mile to our local shelter. Think of all the help you could provide without doing anything but playing a game. Plus, if you take a photo of your Pokemon catch and share on Facebook or Instagram with ‪#‎walkforadog‬ or ‪#‎Pokemondogs‬ and also tag Wichita Falls Animal Services, they will be in the running for an extra donation from Wooftrax.