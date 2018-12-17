Police Investigate Alleged Suicide at Wichita Falls Theater

Wichita Falls Police are investigating an apparent suicide at a local movie theater.

File Photo

Times Record News reports that at around 6:30 pm on Sunday police were summoned to Cinemark Theater in Parker Square after a dead body was discovered inside a storage closet. It was determined that the unidentified male was an employee of the theater. His name has not been officially released.

Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Sgt. Harold McClure says the body was sent for an autopsy. The exact manner of death was not disclosed, but police say it did not involve a firearm. No other injuries were reported.