Police in suburban Philadelphia may have brought a man back from the dead last week.

Police in Upper Darby released a video of officers injecting Michael Meeney with the lifesaving drug Narcam after he overdosed while doing heroin on a city bus .

The police department posted the video on its Facebook page to alert citizens to the problems caused by heroin.

The first part of the video features Meeney shooting heroin into his arm while sitting on the bus before he falls out of his seat.

The second part shows officers saving Meeney in the bus, which was cleared of passengers.

Meeney, who was arrested Tuesday, went to the hospital, but was quickly released.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood pulled no punches when discussing Meeney. He said, "He was probably back doing heroin by 5 o'clock. It's a great thing that that Narcan saves lives but it doesn't do anything for the addiction."