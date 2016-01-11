The jackpot is expected to be around $1.4 billion, but when it had reached $1.3 billion a meme began circulating claiming the money divided among all Americans would total $4.33 million per person. Well, before you hail the end of homelessness, you should make sure the decimal is in the right place because, as it turns out, it totals about $4.33 per person -- a fact that is noted in several of the comments.