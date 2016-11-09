President-Elect Donald Trump’s Victory Speech Focuses on America’s Positives [VIDEO]

Early Wednesday morning, Republican Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump addressed a boisterous crowd of supporters in New York City. Trump officially declared victory over an hour after the state of Pennsylvania was declared his by the Associated Press, pushing his Electoral Vote total over the 270 he needed to win.

President-Elect Trump stayed positive in his speech: "Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach. America will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We will double our growth, and have the strongest economy anywhere in the world. At the same time, we will get along with all other nations willing to get along with us. We will have great relationships, we expect to have great, great relationships."

Concerning his defeated Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton, Trump said: "I mean, she fought very hard. Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country."

"I mean that very sincerely. Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division, have to get together. To all Republicans and Democrats and Independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people," he concluded.

As of 4:15 a.m. Central Time, on November 9, Trump is shown to have earned 274 Electoral Votes, compared to Clinton's 218. 270 is the number needed to win.