Professional Wrestler From Wichita Falls Signs With WWE

Professional wrestler Keith Lee from Wichita Falls has reportedly signed a contract to work for World Wrestling Entertainment on their NXT brand.

A 13-year ring veteran, "Limitless" Lee has made a name for himself as a popular performer on the independent circuit, working for promotions like Inspire Pro Wrestling, North American Wrestling Allegiance, VIP Wrestling, Xtreme Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

E Wrestling News reports that Lee's departure from PWG was announced this week, and he will be reporting to NXT full-time later this month after fulfilling previously scheduled commitments with PWG and other independent promotions.