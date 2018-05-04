Professional Wrestler From Wichita Falls Signs With WWE
Professional wrestler Keith Lee from Wichita Falls has reportedly signed a contract to work for World Wrestling Entertainment on their NXT brand.
A 13-year ring veteran, "Limitless" Lee has made a name for himself as a popular performer on the independent circuit, working for promotions like Inspire Pro Wrestling, North American Wrestling Allegiance, VIP Wrestling, Xtreme Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
E Wrestling News reports that Lee's departure from PWG was announced this week, and he will be reporting to NXT full-time later this month after fulfilling previously scheduled commitments with PWG and other independent promotions.
Lee has already performed for NXT, defeating popular NXT star Kassius Ohno last month during Wrestlemania Axxess weekend.