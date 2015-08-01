Punt, Pass & Kick Coming To Lawton

The National Football League's annual Punt, Pass & Kick competition is coming to Cameron Stadium in Lawton on Saturday, September 19th at 10 a.m. The competition, which challenges kids ages 6 to 15 to show off their skills in three football related tasks: punting, passing and kicking, will be a first round local competition for the Dallas regional. Winners in each of 10 groups, separated by age and gender, will advance to the sectional comptetion.

One winner in each regional group will be selected to represent the Dallas Cowboys in the team championship round. Winners will represent the Cowboys against representatives of each NFL team at the National Championship. The finals will take place at an NFL playoff game in January.

The NFL is expanding is Punt, Pass & Kick competition as part of it's Play 60 initiative, which encourages kids to get outside and play for one hour every day. For more information, contact the Lawton Department of Park and Recreation at (580) 581-3400. You can register you child in one of the 10 age groups at www.teamsideline.com/lawton.

Read more on the annual competition at the NFL's official PP&K website: www.nflppk.com/