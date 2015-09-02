"Was that live? Are we live?" asked Fox 5 reporter Brad Wills after his beach report was interrupted by a massive, fearsome, Godzilla-like creature -- wait, no, it was only a bug buzzing around. Yeah, just a wee insect.

Upon realizing he had just thoroughly humiliated himself in front of a live television audience, he simply uttered, "Oh, brother."

Oh, brother indeed. You're not gonna live this one down, Brad, not for a long time. You can be sure this career highlight will make it into the company's holiday video montage along with any upcoming family get-togethers.

WKSB in San Diego has itself a fine reporter -- just don't ask him to do any reporting from the zoo.