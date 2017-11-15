‘Rick and Morty’ Murals Pop Up in Downtown Wichita Falls

Whoever in Wichita Falls did this, you're awesome in my book.

'Rick and Morty' is without a doubt my favorite show on television right now. Someone right here in the Falls has got the same passion for it as I do. Unfortunately, I do not have the artistic skills that they do. These popped up in the alley between the 900 block of Indiana and Scott in downtown Wichita Falls this week and I have no idea who did them.

Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media

We have the cheerful Mr. Meeseeks on a door and then the always drunk Rick Sanchez on a dumpster. The world knowns Pickle Rick, but we got Dumpster Rick here in Wichita Falls. I love it! If you did these, please do more. I want downtown Wichita Falls looking like the Citadel of Ricks in 2018. Local artists, go! Also, get permission from buildings before starting.

Location of Rick and Morty in Downtown Wichita Falls

Google