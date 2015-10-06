Roll Over Accident on Kell Slows Morning Commute

A two-car collision at around 8:00 a.m. kept traffic at Kemp and Kell at a slower pace for about an hour. Luckily, both drivers walked away uninjured. The unidentified male driver of a late model red Chevrolet truck was northbound on Kemp.

The truck was struck broadside by a Toyota Camry, driven by an unidentified woman, causing the truck to flip. The truck ended up in the inside north bound lane of Kemp Blvd. No other passengers were in either vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.