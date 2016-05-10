Get ready -- you're about to experience a rush like no other.

Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio, is home to the Valravn roller coaster, which just so happens to be the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster on the planet. Knowing it owns those records is one thing, seeing them in action is a whole other bowl of wax. If you don't believe it, just give it a watch -- and a listen. The screaming is intense.

You can go along for the ride in this video, which truly captures how wild the coaster is. You don't even have to pay for admission or wait on line -- this video provides the whole enchilada, which you should most definitely not eat prior to watching this.