Rollover Accident Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured in Wichita Falls

Two Wichita Falls residents were killed in a single vehicle rollover accident late Friday night.

The accident occurred on Henry S. Grace Freeway just south of Midwestern Parkway at around 11 pm. 38 year-old Michael Haddock and 56 year-old Raylesha Haddock were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident.

Two other occupants, 55 year-old Bobby Haddock and 35 year-old Crystal Haddock were taken to United Regional with serious injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.