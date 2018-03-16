Sausage Maker Recalls Products

Image Source: Johnsonville

One of America’s largest sausage companies, Johnsonville, is recalling approximately 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled items were produced on January 4, 2018. The company has identified 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage” with best by date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487 as the contaminated products. The sausage packaging also has an establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the company received three complaints about pieces of hard, green plastic in the sausage product. There have been no reports of illness or injury associated with these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.