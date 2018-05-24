School Counselor in Texas Indicted for Sexual Relationship With Student

An East Texas elementary school counselor has been indicted on two counts of improper relationship between a student and educator.

Police arrested 32-year-old Barbara Orpineda in October 2017 while she was working as a counselor for Arp Elementary School, located in Arp, Texas, a small town just southeast of Tyler.

Prior to her arrest, Orpineda had been placed on administrative leave by Arp High School Principal Shannon Arrington, pending an investigation by the Arp Police Department.

At the time, two parents at the school brought forward allegations that Orpineda had had inappropriate contact with a student. One report claims that police also confirmed that Orpineda had also been sexually involved with another student.