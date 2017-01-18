Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Receiving Packages of Weed Through the Mail

Shipping marijuana through the mail is risky business, one Wichita Falls man found that out the hard way.

KFDX reports that on January 11, U.S. postal inspectors identified two suspicious packages and obtained a search warrant to open them. About 4 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside the packages.

The two boxes of weed were addressed to a home in the 1400 block of 35th street. Police set up surveillance near the home and had the packages delivered as normal.

WFPD

Officers from the Wichita Falls Organized Crime Unit say they observed 34-year-old Benjamin Mobley arrive and pick up the packages before getting in his car and driving toward his house in the 4100 block of Thomas. Police quickly pulled him over, seized the marijuana and arrested him.

On Friday the 13th, police executed a search warrant on Mobley's house. During the search, officers found approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and 98 grams of THC wax.

Mobley was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 and Possession of Marijuana over 5 lbs.