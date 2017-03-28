Severe Weather May Impact Wichita Falls Area This Afternoon; MSU Campus to Close Early

UPDATE: All of Texoma is now under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 PM.

The National Weather Service says North Texas and Southern Oklahoma could see an enhanced risk for severe storms this afternoon and into tonight.

KAUZ's John Cameron says the threat level has increased to 'moderate,' the second to highest level the NWS has. Though the tornado risk appears low, the risk for heavy rain, high winds and large hail has increased over the past several hours.

Midwestern State University announced this afternoon that classes will be ending and campus offices will be closing at 3 pm today.

Remember, localized flash flooding is always a threat with heavy thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather should dimish by early morning Wednesday.

Listen to this station for the latest severe weather alerts.