Sheppard AFB Suspends Community Tours

The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Public Affairs Office at Sheppard AFB today made the joint announcement that Community Tours of the base are cancelled effective immediately.

A press release cites “lack of participation as well as scheduling conflicts” as the reasons for the decision. The previously scheduled tour for October is also cancelled. Lindsay Greer, CVB Director, stated “Hopefully, there will be interest from the community in the future that will allow us to once again partner with SAFB and renew the monthly tours.”