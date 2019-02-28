Shootapalooza Photo Collective Coming To WF Museum of Art

Did you know that it's possible to make a photograph without a camera? It's called cyanotype and you can see and experience it for yourself soon at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University.

The Shootapalooza Photo Collective comes to the WF Museum of Art at #2 Eureka Circle with a welcome reception on Friday, March 15th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The exhibit is a collection of over 100 cyanotype images from several teaching artists involved with the Shootapalooza collective and several of the artists will be present at the reception. Don't worry if you can't make the reception itself, the exhibit will remain on display during regular museum hours until May 25th.

Cyanotype is the process of exposing paper or fabric to a few chemicals which make it sensitive to ultraviolet light, when the paper or fabric is exposed to light it turns blue, masking or blocking the light creates unaffected portions of the paper and an image is created.

Shootapalooza Flyer Courtesy WF Museum of Art

For those who want to learn more about the process of cyanotype there will be two workshops, one on Tuesday, March 12th, and the other on Saturday, March 15th. Both workshops are free to attend and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the WFMA. There is no charge to attend the workshops and each session takes about 20 minutes.

Shootapalooza was formed in 2014 by the late Judy Sherrod of Wichita Falls and is a diverse group of photographers who collaborate, inspire, and teach one another. The group meets annually to share their work and offer workshops. Judy passed in 2017 but the group continues on in her spirit.

As with most presentations at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art there is no charge to attend the welcome reception, tour the exhibit or take part in the workshops. Any presentations that do have a cost involved will be clearly identified.

To learn more about this or any other exhibit at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University you can always reach them at 940-397-8900.