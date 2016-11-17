Shooter Officially Indicted in Murder of Lauren Landavazo

20-year-old Kody Lott was officially indicted this week on charges stemming from the shooting of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smit h, which resulted in Landavazo's death.

Wichita County Sheriff's Department

TRN reports that a grand jury indicted Lott on one charge of murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the indictment, Lott "intentionally or knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely, Lauren Landavazo, by shooting the body and/or head of ... Landavazo with a firearm" and did so "with the intent to cause serious bodily injury," and did "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury to Makayla Smith by shooting the body of ... Smith with a firearm."

Landavazo and Smith were shot while walking home from McNiel Middle School on September 2nd. Smith told police that they were walking home when a truck pulled up and a man pulled out a rifle and shot at them several times. Landavazo and Smith were taken to United Regional where Landavazo was pronounced dead and 4:05 pm. An investigation of the area uncovered 15 .22-caliber shell casings. Smith was shot at least once but had three separate wounds, and a preliminary examination of Landavazo revealed she had been shot 14 times.

Lott was arrested two days later after his vehicle was pulled over for matching the description given by Smith. Another spend .22-caliber shell was found in the cab of the truck. Lott was interviewed by police and confessed to the crime, noting that he was upset with the reporting of the crime as "senseless" as he had planned it out and spoke with the devil about it. He remains in custody on a $4-million bail.