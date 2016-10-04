UPDATE (10/5 2:15PM) Police have released the name of the victim in the homicide. He has been identified as 60-year-old Roger Dale Aliff.

Police are seeking information on a person of interest, a white female with long brown hair. She was driving a light colored possibly silver SUV vehicle in the Lucy Park Area at time of the incident. Anyone with information about the crime or person of interest can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 1-800-322-9888 and leave an anonymous tip or call the non-emergency police phone number at 940-720-5000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 if the information provided leads to an arrest in the case. Also an additional $500 if an arrest is made in the first 48 hours of the investigation.

UPDATE (10/5): Police have released the description of a person of interest seen driving near Lucy Park around the time of the shooting. They are looking for a white female with long brown hair in a light colored, possibly silver, SUV.

Call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 if you have any information.

Original Story:

Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Lucy Park Tuesday night.

Just After 7pm, a police officer driving down Seymour Hwy was flagged down by a citizen who said there was someone in Lucy Park with severe injuries.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a white male in a ditch on the west side of the park near Riverside drive with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story and we'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.