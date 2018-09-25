Sad news about a local favorite watering hole closing their doors.

I'll be honest, I hate writing these stories when they come up. It means people have lost their jobs and for some the dream of having their own business. Sadly, The Silver Dollar Saloon is no more in Wichita Falls. Last night was their last night in business and they informed their customers in a Facebook post you can see below.

Facebook

I know this was a favorite happy hour spot for a lot of people in Wichita Falls and they were becoming a favorite for live music as well. We will see what happens to that location in the future, but sadly the Silver Dollar Saloon is no more.