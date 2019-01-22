Some Texas Rangers Will Be In Wichita Falls This Week for Photos and Autographs

Get ready Rangers fans, some of your favorite players will be in town on Thursday.

I know your first thought in January is not baseball season. Every year the Texas Rangers do their winter caravan where they travel across Texas for meet and greets with fans. Wichita Falls is lucky enough to get this opportunity once again. It will be happening this Thursday (January 24) at the T-Mobile on Call Field Road .

Zac Curits/Getty Images

This will be happening from 5-6 in the afternoon. The players scheduled to be here are Matt Bush, Zac Curtis, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. This is a completely free event and you can take photographs and get them to sign autographs. Due to them only being here an hour, please don't bring several things for them to sign. They will only sign a couple of things due to time constraints.