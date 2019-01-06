Southwest Parkway Drainage Project Delayed

Back in 2015-16, TxDOT enclosed some of the open drainage ditches along Southwest Parkway. The next phase of that project was slated to begin on Monday, January 7, but has been delayed.

TxDOT public information officer Adele Lewis says gas lines need to be relocated and that project will not be completed for the original start date. TxDOT is optimistic the project will get underway before the end of the month.

The $ 4.5 million dollar project was expected to be complete by October, though the delay could impact that timeline. An incentive has been built into the project to give the builder a bonus if they hit key dates and finish early.

Westbound lanes will be reduced to two in the construction zone. TxDOT asks motorists to use extra caution and patience driving through the area. Rush times in the morning, lunch, and after work will be more congested.

The work will begin with the removal of the medians along Southwest Parkway in this zone. The contractor will be paving these medians to be used as an extra west-bound traffic lane for the detour. Lewis says a new start date will be announced very soon.