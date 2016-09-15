State Senator Charles Perry to Hold Town Hall Meetings Outside of Lubbock
Over the next six weeks, State Senator Charles Perry (R- Lubbock) will hold a series of town hall meetings across Senate District 28. SD 28 is one of the largest districts in the state, as far as geographic size is concerned.
Senator Perry will hold town hall meetings in September and October in over 15 different cities across the South Plains, Big Country and Texoma.
Wednesday, September 21st: (w/ Rep-Elect Mike Lang)
2:00 - Breckenridge, TX
TSTC - Technology Center
401 N Breckenridge Ave.
Breckenridge, TX 76424
3:30 - Albany, TX
Aztec Theater
141 S Main St.
Albany, TX 76430
Tuesday, October 11th:
8:30 - Levelland, TX
South Plains College
1401 South College Ave.
Levelland, TX 79336
Monday, October 24th (w/ Rep. Drew Springer)
9:00 - Crosbyton
Public Library
114 W Aspen St.
Crosbyton, TX
10:30 - Floydada
Covey's Smokehouse
102 S. 5th St.
Floydada, TX
1:00 - Matador
District Courtroom
701 Dundee
Matador, TX
2:30 - Dickens
Dickens Co. Annex
Multi-purpose Room
Dickens, TX
4:00 - Guthrie
King Co. Courthouse - Hwy 83
Commissioners Courtroom
Guthrie, TX
5:30 - Paducah
Paducah Community Center
711 Richards St.
Paducah, TX
Tuesday, October 25th (w/ Rep. Drew Springer)
8:00 - Post
Community Room
129 W. Main
Post, TX
10:00 - Jayton
Community Room
156 W. 4th St.
Jayton, TX
12:00 - Roby
Courthouse Coffee Room
112 N. Concho St.
Roby, TX
2:00 - Aspermont
Senior Citizen Center
516 Washington Ave.
Aspermont, TX
3:30 - Haskell
Haskell City Hall
301 S 1st Street
Haskell, TX
109 Ave. E. NW