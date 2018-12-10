Suspects Sought After Chase to Wichita Falls

Wichita County authorities and the Texas DPS are on the hunt for two suspects who fled on foot after a high-speed chase from Iowa Park to Wichita Falls.

File Photo

Photo Credit DPS

A DPS trooper executed a traffic stop on an SUV with California plates just west of Iowa Park along US 287. The SUV fled from the trooper, but the suspects managed to lose the trooper in downtown Wichita Falls. Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies located the SUV at 8 th and Burnett. Inside, officers found 50 plus pounds of marijuana. Security footage from nearby cameras showed two male suspects running from the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texas DPS at 940- 851-5647 or the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8170.