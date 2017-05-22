They have begun the investigation and things are not looking good for the officer.

Over in Baytown, Texas a veteran officer is currently being investigated for what he allegedly did during a traffic stop not too long ago. Officer Michael Coppock pulled over an eighteen-year-old driver for speeding and she also had an expired registration. According to the teen, Officer Coppock offered to reduce the tickets down to warnings. She would just have to send him some nude photos.

About a hour after the traffic stop, Coppock began contacting the teen by text and social media. Police have seized Coppock's cell phone and found messages between the two. The department says the messages are “clearly coercive in nature,” and “putting pressure” on the teen.

Officer Coppock has not responded to these allegations but has been pulled off active duty. The department says this matter is still under investigation.