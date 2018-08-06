Texas Couple Show Their Love With Epic Buc-ee’s Photo Shoot

I love their caption, "Ya'll can keep your 7-eleven. Us Texans love our Buc-ee's."

Texans are very loyal to certain things. Whataburger, Blue Bell, Shiner, and Dr. Pepper to name a few. I think we can add Buc-ee's to that list as well. I know people that go out of their way on a road trip to stop at a Buc-ee's. You can probably add Brooks and Trevor as a couple of loyal Buc-ee's customers.

The adorable couple decided to show off their love in the Buc-ee's over in Katy, Texas with a photo shoot throughout the store. They ate some of the iconic Buc-ee's food, jumped in the Buc-ee's stuffed animal truck and even wasted some sodas for a photo. You better have paid for that. Also, your mouth better not have touched that Icee machine nozzle.

The amazing photos in the gallery below were taken by Kristina Ohl-Boyd who owns Hello Darlin Photography and she says that while other convenience stores turned her down, Buc-ee's was totally cool with the photo shoot. "Buc-ee's being the Texan southern hospitality company they are... they helped me, some of the employees were like, 'here let me block some people for you,' they asked if the windows were clean enough on their displays, it was amazing," Kristina said.

The photos are quickly going viral. In less than 12 hours, Kristina's Buc-ee's photo shoot post has reached over 16,000 people and the shares keep coming.

By the way, I saw Denton was getting a Buc-ee's in 2019. So if you visit there often, you can get me some beaver nuggets on your way back to Wichita Falls.

Check out the awesome Buc-ee’s photo shoot below:

