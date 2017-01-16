We learned about Alexandria Vera back in June . She just had her day in court and it looks like she will be going away for a little while because of her actions.

Alexandria Vera was facing up to thirty years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. She plead guilty to the crimes back in November. She said the relationship with the student started with some Instagram messages and turned into a romance. According to her, the family of the boy approved of this.

A judge in the 209th District Court in Houston said during Vera’s sentencing hearing on Friday that he does not believe the former English teacher is a danger to children or a classic pedophile, the Houston Chronicle reported . But Judge Michael McSpadden said he wants to send a message to the community by giving Vera some prison time. She was sentenced to ten years in prison for her actions.

"We want our educators to teach our students," he said in court. "We want them to keep their hands off the students."

Vera met the student during a summer school course. She initially ignored his advances, but then she started a relationship with the student.

Prosecutors say Vera and the teen had sex almost every day for nine months. She told investigators that they love each other, according to court documents. During the relationship, Vera told her neighbors that the boy was her brother, according to KHOU .

Vera did become pregnant with the thirteen-year-old, but did have an abortion after people started questioning the relationship with the teen. Vera is eligible for parole in five years.