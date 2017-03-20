Shots were fired at a Chuck E. Cheese in Fort Worth. Looks like it was all because someone wasn't keeping an eye on their gun.

This past Friday, two three-year-olds left a Chuck E. Cheese ahead of their parents. They went into the car to get ready for the trip home. While the kids were roaming around the car, they found one of their parent's guns. It was a .380-caliber pistol. While the kids were playing with it, the gun discharged hitting both children.

The bullet went through one child's hand and the other's back. The boys were taken to Cook Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating and talking with the parents and other witnesses about the shooting.