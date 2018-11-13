Texas Woman Uses 20 Pounds of Explosives to Blow Up Wedding Dress After Divorce

Just gonna take a guess and say she is happy this marriage is over.

Over in Medina County, Texas on Saturday night, many residents thought a bomb went off. One sort of did. Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler attached twenty pounds of Tannerite to her wedding dress and then shot it with a rifle. People said the boom could be heard for miles.

Kimberly's divorce went final the day before the big boom. Her plan was originally just to set it on fire, then good old dad had the idea to blow it up. About 40 friends showed up to her little divorce party this weekend to watch the big bang. Crazy to see these divorce parties are becoming a trend this year.