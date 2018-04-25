UPDATE 9:00 AM:

Multiple fire and sheriff units remain on the scene. Detours are in place. Expect traffic to be slow in this area for at least another 2-3 hours while the wreckage is cleared.

According to Wichita County officials, the semi truck ran off the road and hit a guardrail which split the diesel tanks open causing an explosion sending the truck up in flames.

The driver and his wife who was with him in the truck did not suffer any injuries.

Original story:

A UPS truck has reportedly exploded on the overpass at FM 2384 (Folkes Station Rd) and US 287 between Iowa Park and Electra.

Multiple fire agencies and Wichita County Sheriff's office units are reportedly on the scene as of 6:40 am.

The driver is reported to be ok.

The cause of the explosion is not known. The explosion was heard and felt as far east as Wichita Falls. If traveling in this area, please be prepared for detours and delays for several hours. More details to come.