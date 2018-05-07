Texas Woman Wins Over One Million Dollars on $18 Kentucky Derby Bet

I think she has the Almanac from 'Back to the Future'. No way she is this lucky.

Massive shout out to some lady over in Austin, Texas. She has chosen to remain anonymous, but you can see a photo of her here. She took a photo with the general manager of Retama Park racetrack near San Antonio, where the winning bet was placed. She made a pick 5 wager.

In case you did not know, the big Kentucky Derby race is not the only one for the day. She picked Maraud to win the American Turf Stakes in the ninth race, and Funny Duck to take the Pat Day Mile race despite 39-1 odds. Her selection in the 11th race was 9-1 longshot Yoshida, who beat out favorite Beach Patrol by a nose in the Old Forester Turf Classic.

The woman's easiest bet was Justify, who was the favorite at 3-1 odds and won the 144th Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths. She only bet eighteen dollars and is walking away with over 1.2 million dollars thanks to her lucky picks. Congratulations to whoever you are. I hope you don't spend it all in one place.