Texoma Toddler Mauled to Death in Dog Attack

Duncan police are investigating a stray dog attack that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl.

Police and First Responders were called 600 block of North Avenue F in Duncan, Okla. on Sunday afternoon after a stray dog attacked Rylee Marie Dodge, who was being watched by her grandmother. Neighbor Stephanie Koonce told KFDX,

I could hear a woman screaming. The next thing I see was the ambulance driver carrying the little girl, and you could still hear the woman over there screaming. The father was going ballistic and kicking the trash cans and trying to help the cops.

The dog, identified as a possible terrier/pit mix, had been seen in the neighborhood for a week, attacking smaller dogs. Responding officers shot and killed the dog behind the house when it approached the officers.