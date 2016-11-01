It has become a Halloween tradition at this point, parents eating all of their kid's candy in an attempt to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live. You film their reaction and he puts it in a compilation video. One Petrolia woman is trying to make the cut for this year's video.

The kids probably spent hours trick or treating last night. 'Working' hard to get that candy and then mom eats all of their candy. Both of the kids did not take it well. Jacey Elledge, hope you make the cut in this year's video. I also hope those kid's get to pick out whatever candy bar they want this weekend when you go shopping.