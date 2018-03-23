BSR Cable Park in Waco, Texas has the world's longest lazy river, and the park will open for the season April 13th. The slides and cables are already running.

I haven't made it to the park yet, but the Waco attraction has been building great things since it opened years ago. The Royal Flush slides launch riders to incredible heights and distances through the air, and the cables allow you to wake the lake without a boat. Plus, the world's longest lazy river is an easy way to relax before your next high octane adventure.

This is Texas, and we'll easily drive six hours or more for a good time. So a trip to Waco, while not usually high on my priorities list, is definitely in the running for my summer adventure.