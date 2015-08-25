5 Things Every Hotter’N Hell Hundred Rider Should Have [VIDEO]

This weekend thousands of cyclists will roll into Wichita Falls for the 34th annual Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred - one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation.

If you're participating in the ride this year, there are many things you should have on your bike or in a pocket while on the road, but for this list we focused on the five basic essentials. So if you're a beginner rider, take notes; if you're a Hotter'N Hell pro, just a little refresher for you.

Check out the five essential things every Hotter'N Hell Hundred rider should have in the video above.

