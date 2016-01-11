What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

This week in Wichita Falls there is Ice skating, concerts, theatre, sporting events and more. Proof once again that there's ALWAYS something happening in Wichita Falls.

Here's the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of January 11, 2016. Click here to submit your event.

Date: January 11 - January 13

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM or 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Region 9 Education Service Center

Region 9 Education Service Center Adult Education and Literacy is having GED® (General Education Development) orientation. This orientation is for both daytime and evening classes. Students are required to attend ALL THREE DAYS, no exceptions.

Date: January 11

Time: 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Price: FREE

Location: Faith Baptist Church

If you are 50+ and enjoy singing, you are welcome to join the Faith Singers who meet on Monday mornings from 10:15-11:15 am. The purpose is to fellowship and sing as we go into area senior living facilities throughout the year. Once a month, there is a potluck luncheonwith various presentations such as school choirs and special visitors.

Date: January 12 - January 13

Time: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Price: $95

Location: MSU Dillard Building Rm 159

Join us for an in-depth and easy to follow training workshop for QuickBooks Pro 2015 Desktop! America's SBDC at MSU Business Consultant, Lynda Cannedy, will be instructing the two day workshop.

Date: January 13

Time: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Location: MPEC, Room 1

Before having a stroke, some people experience Transient Ischemic Attacks (TIAs), also known as “mini-strokes". These are mild strokes that result from a brief interruption of blood flow to the brain. We offer preventive screening for the blood clots and plaque buildup that cause ischemic stroke.

Date: January 13

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Price: $3-$15

Location: D.L. Lignon Coliseum

Come support YOUR MSU Mustangs as they take on Tarleton State University. The women kick things off at 5:30pm followed by the men at 7:30pm. Dome magic!

Date: January 14

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Chick-fil-A in Wichita Falls

There will be an area set up for pictures with the Princesses so don't forget your camera!

Date: January 14

Time: 7:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Price: $6 Advanced $9 under 21

Location: Denim & Diamonds

Aaron Einhouse of Austin, Texas, has joined the next generation of singer/ songwriters influenced by the likes of Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Steve Earle.

Date: January 15 - February 27

Time: 7:30 PM on Fridays, 2:30 PM on Saturdays

Price: Adults $21-$24, Children 12 and under $11-$12, Students $17 with ID, Military $18-$21 with ID.

Location: Wichita Theatre

The Wichita Theatre presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast live. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

Date: January 16

Time: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Price: Adults $20, Youth $14

Location: MPEC, Hall A

Join the Martin Luther King Center in this community celebration as we pause to remember the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy breakfast, prayer and singing as well as a presentation of scholarships to area youth.

Date: January 16

Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Price: $35-$75



Run on the Famous Wee-Chi-Tah dirt trail or the paved Wichita Falls Circle Trail. Choose from a Full Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, or 10K on either the dirt or paved trail. The Full Marathon on the paved trail is a BOSTON QUALIFIER!

Date: January 16

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $50-$65

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This annual winter gala, celebrating its 12th year, provides a fun-filled evening of food, drink, and of course, art. Included in the price of a ticket is a dinner of grilled foods provided by Humbert Holler, live arts entertainment from local artists, and a fast-paced good time. This year’s theme is “Derby Days”, so be sure to wear your best Derby Hat!

Date: January 17

Time: 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

Texas Oklahoma Barrel Racing Association is back at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center! Watch these ladies compete for the fastest time. Exhibitions will be held first, followed by the Open racing.

Date: January 17

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Price: $8 including skates, $6 with your own skates

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

The Wichita Falls Wildcats host Open Ice Skating at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Grab the family and enjoy a little time on the ice!