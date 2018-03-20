Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust in Wichita Falls

A traffic stop last week by a Wichita County Deputy leads to a drug arrest.

The deputy stopped the driver of a 1996 Nissan for speeding on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd for speeding. 45-year-old Darin Keith Sanders was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, and small bags containing methamphetamine. More of the drug was found inside the car for a total of 40.34 grams.

Sanders reportedly confessed that he intended to sell the drugs.

It was also determined that Sanders had an outstanding warrant for not having a drivers license. Sanders was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, over 4 grams but under 200 grams. Sanders remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday.

His bond was set at $50,000 on the manufacture and delivery charges.