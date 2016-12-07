Trump Selects Oklahoma AG to Head EPA

President-elect Donald Trump has been busy selecting his picks for cabinet positions and today’s pick for EPA head is likely to be the most talked about pick yet. Republican Attorney General Scott Pruitt will face a fierce, albeit futile, battle from Democrats in the Senate. Pruitt has been one of President Obama’s most ardent critics and fiercest opponents on issues such as Obamacare and illegal immigration.

Pruitt has also led the fight over the Clean Water Act, also called the Waters of the United States rule, which asserts federal jurisdiction over every stream and wetlands in the U.S. Pruitt, if confirmed, is expected to lead the charge in dismantling the EPA regulations cited by Trump as ‘job killers’. The 48 year-old Kentucky native has lived in Oklahoma since the early 1990’s and was an Oklahoma State Senator from 1998 to 2006.

Mr. Trump has stated that he wants to see the Clean Water Act and will require that for every new rule put into place, two must be repealed. Trump also wants a review of all existing rules. Each will be examined for possible repeal. Democrats such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Harry Reed and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont plan to launch an all-out fight against Pruitt’s confirmation. But their energy will likely be wasted.