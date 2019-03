Thinkstock

Multiple police and fire units responded to the scene of a pin-in accident in the 4100 block Kemp Blvd. KFDX reports that as many as 17 police and fire units were on the scene of the accident that occurred at around 9 pm.

The accident reportedly involved a Wichita Falls Police patrol car and an SUV. At least one individual was transported to United Regional. The identities of those involved and their conditions have not been released.