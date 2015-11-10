Two Vehicle Accident on Seymour Highway Sends One to Local Hospital

Multiple agencies responded to a collision at around 8:45 this morning on Seymour Highway near Clyde Morgan Road. A witness tells News Talk 1290 that a car rear-ended a semi, pinning the car and it's driver beneath the truck's trailer. Witnesses say both vehicles were eastbound on Seymour Hwy when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car was freed from the wreckage by the Wichita Falls Fire Department with the Jaws of Life by firefighters and has been taken by care flight to United Regional. The driver’s condition is unknown. The driver of the truck is reportedly uninjured. We’ll bring you further details when they are made available.