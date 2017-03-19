UPDATE: The article has been updated with new information provided by Texas DPS

A crash Saturday night claimed the lives of two Vernon College students when the pickup they were in collided with an RV.

KAUZ reports that 19-year-old Yancie Wade McCuistion of Sugar City, Colorado died at the scene and 19-year-old Vinita Jean Trevino of Petrolia, TX died on Sunday at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. The crash occurred on Highway 277 at Country Club Road in Haskell County at around 6 pm Saturday evening. Both were members of the Vernon College Rodeo Team.

According to DPS spokesman Dan Buesing, two other team members, 20 year-old Jakob Todd Plummer of Wichita Falls and 20 year-old Drew Davis Hill of Canadian, TX were transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Both are reported to be in very serious condition.

The rodeo team members were driving a 1997 Dodge truck and pulling a horse trailer. The driver of the pickup reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Business 277 and was struck on the left side by Michael Lea Moynihan, 73, and Terry Moynihan, 72 of San Angelo. They were driving a 2016 Thoroughbred motor home. Both were both transported to Haskell Memorial Hospital with broken bones and numerous cuts and bruises. Both are expected to fully recover.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up by friends of Plummer and Trevino to assist with medical bills and expenses.