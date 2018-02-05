The safety and security of the students in Wichita Falls ISD are our top priorities. The staff and administrators in WFISD entered into the education field because of their love for children and their desire to do what's right by them. They have dedicated their lives to the profession and work tirelessly to ensure that students are taken care of, not only at school, but at home as well. Every day our staff is asked to make judgment calls based on the information they receive, and each school year there are numerous CPS reports made by teachers and administrators in the name of student safety and security. Documentation from Child Protective Services states, 'while it would be ideal to have a clear-cut guide that would determine whether any given situation constitutes abuse or neglect, there are many factors that determine whether a situation warrants an investigation.' While I won't comment on whether or not the right judgment call was made, I do know the character of both administrators in question, and I am confident that neither of these administrators would deliberately hurt a child.

In light of these recent allegations, please know that WFISD will be reviewing its protocol and training for reporting suspected abuse. However, please know that I continue to have the utmost confidence in our district staff and administrators, and I hope that you will continue to have confidence in us as well. The district will continue its internal investigation and will cooperate with Wichita Falls PD as they continue to investigate the allegations. Please work with us as we continue do what's best for children both at school and at home.