Uber Rideshare Service Announcing Wichita Falls Expansion

The popular rideshare service Uber will be announcing its arrival in the Wichita Falls area this Tuesday.

As reported by KFDX, Uber is expected to make the official announcement of its Wichita Falls expansion this Tuesday from the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

At this point, the announcement is merely a formality as the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce lists Uber in its business directory, and Wichita Falls is listed as a served city on Uber's website.