New Business Could Bring Over 200 Jobs To Wichita Falls

Since last August, the former WDS Global call center on Airport Rd in Wichita Falls has sat empty. That may be changing soon, though, and with that change over 200 jobs could be coming to Wichita Falls.

KFDX reports that USA 800 is currently hiring representatives for an expansion into Texoma. Currently they have applications available on their website for positions from Customer Service all the way up to manager available.

In 2010, Wichita Falls City Councilors amended the 4A budget and purchased furniture, equipment, fixtures, a fire suppression system for WDS Global. In total they invested $3 million in the company for their commitment to Wichita Falls. When WDS Global left in the summer of 2015, the 4A board released the collateral and assets to the owner of the building so that it could be used to entice new tenants.

USA 800 is based in Raytown, Missouri and currently employs 1,300 employee-owners across three Midwest contact centers. A representative of the company told KFDX that they hope to have a lease signed within the next week and a half. The City's 4A board meets on Friday and will discuss incentives. The representative says they will be meeting with the Economic Development Board to discuss the plans.

In the meantime, those interested in future positions at the company can apply now for the positions of Supervisor, Contact Center Manager, Human Resources Manager, Trainer, Customer Service Advocate, Bi-Lingual Customer Service Advocate,Network Specialist, or Field Support Technician. You can apply online at USA800.com.