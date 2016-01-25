Wichita Falls ISD Fires Teacher Accused of Duct Taping Students’ Mouths Shut

Update:

KAUZ News Channel 6 reports that the WFISD teacher accused of using duct tape on students mouths at Zundy Elementary School is no longer employed by the district. The female teacher had reportedly been employed by the WFISD for 11 years.

Original story:

A Wichita Falls ISD elementary teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations that the teacher used duct tape to silence one or more students in a classroom. On Friday evening, the Wichita Falls Police Department released a vague statement to the media about a complaint filed with the department:

01-22-16, a complaint was filed with the WFPD in reference to the incident that occurred at Zundy Elementary School on 01-21-16. The complaint is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Section - Juvenile Unit. At this time, the investigation is on-going and we have nothing else to report.

KAUZ News Channel 6 reports that the mother of one of the children involved reached out to them to talk about what happened. Tamilyn Love, whose daughter is a first grader at Zundy, told KAUZ that she was contacted by someone with the district who apologized for the incident.

According to Love, her daughter's 1st grade teacher duct taped her students' mouths shut for the entire day. The kids were only allowed to take the tape off to go to the bathroom and lunch. The teacher reportedly told the students that they were so loud she had to put tape on their mouths.