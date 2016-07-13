WFISD to Put Unused Properties on the Auction Block

Two Wichita Falls ISD buildings will either end up sold or demolished. In a special session on Tuesday, the WFISD Board of Trustee’s declared the old Alamo and Holland school buildings to be ‘surplus’ property, meaning they are now eligible to be sold.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt told KFDX-TV that the WFISD “abandoned Holland several years ago…and we left Alamo two years ago, because we didn't feel those were instructional facilities we wanted to use anymore."

But the WFISD might decide to reject bids they deem unacceptable. Kurht told KFDX that the WFISD “…will either sell it to them (a bidder) or we might reject the bids and go out for bids again to give people another opportunity to bid on them again. Or if we still don't like the bids we are getting…we still might consider demolishing of the buildings”.

Source: KFDX, WFISD