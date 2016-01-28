Two Wichita Falls Teens Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads to Search Warrant

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and K-9 Unit made traffic stop Thursday afternoon. A discovery during the traffic stop led to a search warrant for an apartment at The Raintree Apartments at 4516 Barnett Road.

via WFPD

Officers discovered 6.5 pounds of marijuana and 271 grams of THC wax. Police arrested 19-year-old Anthony Venegas and 18-year-old Steven Sluder.

Venegas is charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds. Sluder is charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, over 4 grams and under 400 grams.

Both suspects were in the Wichita County Jail Thursday evening.