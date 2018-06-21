What Do You Have to Make Per Hour to Afford Rent in Texas?

What is the minimum you now have to make per hour to afford the rent on a two-bedroom apartment in Texas?

In the midst of an affordable housing crisis, its becoming increasingly difficult for people to afford the rent on a family-sized apartment. As reported by Yahoo, a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition breaks down the amount you had to make per hour in 2017 to afford a two-bedroom apartment from state-to-state. And with on-going federal plans to increase rent on low-income housing, these numbers are likely to go up. For the purposes of this report, "affordability" is defined as no more than 30% of someone's total income.

Texas is near the middle of the national pack, coming in just under the national average of $21.21 with a minimum hourly wage of $18.38. Overall, the list ranges from as low as $9.63 per hour in Puerto Rico to as high as $35.20 per hour in Hawaii. For two-income families, some of these wages aren't too far fetched. But for single parents, a lot of these wages seem like pipe dreams, especially with the current federal minimum wage and the Texas minimum wage at only $7.25 per hour.

The complete state-to-state breakdown, from highest to lowest minimum hourly wage: