What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 10th annual Falls Chili Cook-Off, Wildcats hockey, bull riding, live theater and more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Events in Wichita Falls Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26.

Friday, February 24

MAYLEE THOMAS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

Saturday, February 25

ARTS ALIVE! HOME & GARDEN SHOW

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $6 in advance, $8 at the door

NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission

WORLD SENIOR PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDING

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Adults $10, Military $7, Kids 7-12 $5, Kids 6 and under free

SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS WITH DALE HANSEN

Time: 6:00-9:30pm | Price: $75 and up

SWAN SONG: A TRIBUTE TO LED ZEPPELIN AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

Sunday, February 26

ARTS ALIVE! HOME & GARDEN SHOW

Time: 11:00am-6:00pm | Price: $6 in advance, $8 at the door